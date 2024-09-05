German police shot dead gunman near Israel consulate

2024-09-05 | 06:10
German police shot dead gunman near Israel consulate
German police shot dead gunman near Israel consulate

German police shot dead a gunman on Thursday who had opened fire at them near central Munich's Nazi-era documentation center and the Israeli consulate, the Bavarian interior minister said.

"Police responded with armed force against the perpetrator, who was carrying a rifle and had fired a number of shots," said state interior minister Joachim Herrmann, adding that the gunman had died of his wounds.

AFP

