News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN mission says both Sudan sides committed abuses, peacekeepers needed
World News
2024-09-06 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN mission says both Sudan sides committed abuses, peacekeepers needed
Both sides in Sudan's civil war have committed abuses that may amount to war crimes, and world powers need to send in peacekeepers and widen an arms embargo to protect civilians, a UN-mandated mission said on Friday.
Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have both raped and attacked civilians, used torture and made arbitrary arrests, according to the report that said it was based on 182 interviews with survivors, relatives and witnesses.
"The gravity of our findings and failure of the warring parties to protect civilians underscores the need for urgent and immediate intervention," the UN fact-finding mission's chair, Mohamed Chande Othman, told reporters.
Both sides have dismissed past accusations from the US and rights groups, and have accused each other of carrying out abuses. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment on Friday, or released a statement in response to the report.
Othman and the two other mission members called for an independent force to be deployed without delay.
Reuters
World News
UN
Mission
Sudan
Abuses
Peacekeepers
Next
UK to send 650 air defense missiles to Ukraine
Kamala Harris' campaign raises $300 mln in August, NBC reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:02
'Impartial force' must be deployed to Sudan 'without delay: UN experts
World News
03:02
'Impartial force' must be deployed to Sudan 'without delay: UN experts
0
World News
2024-08-30
Taliban's morality police says 'will not cooperate' with UN's Afghanistan mission
World News
2024-08-30
Taliban's morality police says 'will not cooperate' with UN's Afghanistan mission
0
World News
2024-08-29
WFP launches probe into its Sudan operations as famine spreads
World News
2024-08-29
WFP launches probe into its Sudan operations as famine spreads
0
World News
2024-08-28
UN World Food Program launches investigation in Sudan as famine spreads: Reuters
World News
2024-08-28
UN World Food Program launches investigation in Sudan as famine spreads: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:35
Trump plan for Musk-led efficiency commission could give CEO influence over rules for his work, wealth
World News
12:35
Trump plan for Musk-led efficiency commission could give CEO influence over rules for his work, wealth
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'
0
World News
11:52
Paris to name sports venue after dead Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei
World News
11:52
Paris to name sports venue after dead Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei
0
World News
11:42
Durov says Telegram will tackle criticism of how it moderates content
World News
11:42
Durov says Telegram will tackle criticism of how it moderates content
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
0
World News
2024-09-03
Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing
World News
2024-09-03
Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing
0
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
2
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
3
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45
Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45
Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
8
Lebanon News
03:36
Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session
Lebanon News
03:36
Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More