Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad

Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 12:45
High views
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
0min
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad

LBCI has learned that the meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad was marked by a positive and cordial atmosphere.

Sources indicated that Raad's statement from the presidential palace reflected this warm dynamic, emphasizing the party's keenness to maintain dialogue with the president and to keep both public and private communication channels open.
 

