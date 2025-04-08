News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US confirms Trump envoy Witkoff to speak with Iran
World News
08-04-2025 | 14:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US confirms Trump envoy Witkoff to speak with Iran
The United States confirmed Tuesday that Steve Witkoff, the friend and roving envoy of President Donald Trump, will speak with Iran in closely watched weekend talks in Oman.
"Special Envoy Witkoff will be there," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.
AFP
World News
US
Trump
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Iran
Next
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
Netanyahu-Trump press conference canceled: White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-23
Trump's offer of talks with Iran aims to avoid military action: US envoy
Middle East News
2025-03-23
Trump's offer of talks with Iran aims to avoid military action: US envoy
0
World News
2025-03-06
US envoy Witkoff says to meet in Saudi with Ukrainians on peace 'framework'
World News
2025-03-06
US envoy Witkoff says to meet in Saudi with Ukrainians on peace 'framework'
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
US Envoy Witkoff pledges to PM Netanyahu to obstruct Gaza reconstruction: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
US Envoy Witkoff pledges to PM Netanyahu to obstruct Gaza reconstruction: Amal Shehadeh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:21
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
World News
14:21
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
0
World News
06:09
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin
World News
06:09
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin
0
World News
03:55
Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs: Washington Post
World News
03:55
Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs: Washington Post
0
World News
03:50
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
World News
03:50
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Culture Minister Ghassan Salame discusses bilateral relations with US Ambassador
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Culture Minister Ghassan Salame discusses bilateral relations with US Ambassador
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
08:44
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
2
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
Lebanon News
04:34
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
3
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
5
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
Lebanon News
05:19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam to visit Syria next week with Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior
6
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
7
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More