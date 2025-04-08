US confirms Trump envoy Witkoff to speak with Iran

08-04-2025
US confirms Trump envoy Witkoff to speak with Iran
US confirms Trump envoy Witkoff to speak with Iran

The United States confirmed Tuesday that Steve Witkoff, the friend and roving envoy of President Donald Trump, will speak with Iran in closely watched weekend talks in Oman.

"Special Envoy Witkoff will be there," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.


AFP
 

World News

US

Trump

Envoy

Steve Witkoff

Iran

Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
Netanyahu-Trump press conference canceled: White House
