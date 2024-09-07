Three people were killed and three others wounded by Russian artillery shelling of the town of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said.



Three men aged between 24 and 69 were killed and a multi-storey block, administrative building and a shop were damaged, Filashkin said in a post on the Telegram social media platform.



Three other people were lightly wounded and received medical treatment, Filashkin said.



Reuters