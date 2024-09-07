Three killed by Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kostyantynivka, governor reports

World News
2024-09-07 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three killed by Russian shelling of Ukraine&#39;s Kostyantynivka, governor reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Three killed by Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kostyantynivka, governor reports

Three people were killed and three others wounded by Russian artillery shelling of the town of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three men aged between 24 and 69 were killed and a multi-storey block, administrative building and a shop were damaged, Filashkin said in a post on the Telegram social media platform.

Three other people were lightly wounded and received medical treatment, Filashkin said.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Shelling

Kostyantynivka

Ukraine

Donetsk

LBCI Next
Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

Russia says its forces take control of Kirove in Ukraine's Donetsk region

LBCI
World News
2024-06-28

Russian shelling kills four in east Ukraine town

LBCI
World News
07:49

Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:09

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days

LBCI
World News
07:49

Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
06:55

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies

LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

The Syrian Refugee Data Dilemma: Lebanon's Demands vs. UNHCR's Stance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More