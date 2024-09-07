Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies

World News
2024-09-07 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms &#39;determined&#39; support as Zelensky presses allies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her strong support for Ukraine Saturday after talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he visited allies to press for more weapons to fight Russia.

"We must not give up on Ukraine," Meloni said after the meeting on the sidelines of an economic forum in Cernobbio, northern Italy, which focused on reconstruction and efforts to end the war with Russia.

Zelensky had on Friday addressed the European House-Ambrosetti forum, hours after pressing for more weapons at a meeting of allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where Washington unveiled $250 million in new military aid.

Meloni's government -- which this year holds the rotating G7 presidency -- has been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.

But some members of her coalition government -- notably League leader Matteo Salvini, who has a history of warm ties with Moscow -- are less enthusiastic.

Rome has sent weapons to Kyiv, but has said these should be used only on Ukrainian territory, not to attack Russia itself.

In her address to the forum on Saturday, Meloni said the position of EU and NATO member Italy on Ukraine was "extremely serious, determined, and clear."

She addressed members of the Italian public who are "scared, legitimately worried about the war," but urged them not to "fall into the trap of Russian propaganda" in believing Ukraine's fate was sealed.

Helping Ukraine fight back against its vastly more powerful neighbour had created the "stalemate" conditions in which peace could be discussed, she said.

And she warned that allowing Ukraine to fall to Russian aggression "will not bring peace, it will bring chaos" and economic consequences "more serious that what it costs today to support Ukraine."

AFP
 

World News

Italy

Giorgia Meloni

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

LBCI Next
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:49

Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:42

Three killed by Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kostyantynivka, governor reports

LBCI
World News
02:37

Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:09

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days

LBCI
World News
07:49

Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:42

Three killed by Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kostyantynivka, governor reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22

The Syrian Refugee Data Dilemma: Lebanon's Demands vs. UNHCR's Stance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More