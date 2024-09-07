Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her strong support for Ukraine Saturday after talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he visited allies to press for more weapons to fight Russia.



"We must not give up on Ukraine," Meloni said after the meeting on the sidelines of an economic forum in Cernobbio, northern Italy, which focused on reconstruction and efforts to end the war with Russia.



Zelensky had on Friday addressed the European House-Ambrosetti forum, hours after pressing for more weapons at a meeting of allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where Washington unveiled $250 million in new military aid.



Meloni's government -- which this year holds the rotating G7 presidency -- has been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.



But some members of her coalition government -- notably League leader Matteo Salvini, who has a history of warm ties with Moscow -- are less enthusiastic.



Rome has sent weapons to Kyiv, but has said these should be used only on Ukrainian territory, not to attack Russia itself.



In her address to the forum on Saturday, Meloni said the position of EU and NATO member Italy on Ukraine was "extremely serious, determined, and clear."



She addressed members of the Italian public who are "scared, legitimately worried about the war," but urged them not to "fall into the trap of Russian propaganda" in believing Ukraine's fate was sealed.



Helping Ukraine fight back against its vastly more powerful neighbour had created the "stalemate" conditions in which peace could be discussed, she said.



And she warned that allowing Ukraine to fall to Russian aggression "will not bring peace, it will bring chaos" and economic consequences "more serious that what it costs today to support Ukraine."



