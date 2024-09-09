News
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
World News
2024-09-09 | 10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
Germany will extend temporary controls to all of its borders to crack down on irregular migration into the country, a government source told AFP on Monday.
The decision to step up controls was also intended to "protect internal security from the current threats posed by Islamist terrorism and cross-border crime," the source said.
AFP
World News
Germany
Migration
