Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP

World News
2024-09-09 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP

Germany will extend temporary controls to all of its borders to crack down on irregular migration into the country, a government source told AFP on Monday.

The decision to step up controls was also intended to "protect internal security from the current threats posed by Islamist terrorism and cross-border crime," the source said.

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Migration

LBCI Next
Venezuela's exiled Gonzalez Urrutia says, 'We will continue the fight'
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says

LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Germany says Putin's brutality 'knows no limits' after Poltava attack

LBCI
World News
2024-09-02

Germany extends trusteeship over Rosneft assets, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-09-02

Germany's CDU rules out AfD coalition after regional polls

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome

LBCI
World News
11:49

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns Iran of consequences for supplying missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
11:46

Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course

LBCI
World News
11:27

Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, Norway police affirm

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
World News
05:19

Europe faces 'existential challenge' to boost productivity

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Middle East News
04:01

Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More