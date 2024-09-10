In a press release on Tuesday, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom condemned "Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles."



The statement posted by the German Federal Foreign Office confirmed that this development constitutes an "escalation of Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people."



"This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia and is a direct threat to European security," it added.



The E3 – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, noted: "We would take new and significant measures against Iran if the transfers took place," confirming that Iran made these transfers.



"We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran. In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile program and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia. We will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air," the statement affirmed.



Furthermore, the E3 urged Iran to immediately stop supporting Russia's war against Ukraine and cease the transfer of its ballistic missiles.