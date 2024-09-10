UK says started 'termination of all direct air services' to Iran

The UK said Tuesday it has started terminating "all direct air services between the UK and Iran" as part of new sanctions on Tehran for supplying Russia with missiles to use in Ukraine.



"We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal invasion, which is why we have begun the termination of all direct air services between the UK and Iran," UK Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said, shortly after the sanctions were announced.



AFP