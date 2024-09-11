Mexico Senate approves reform introducing popular election of judges

2024-09-11 | 03:08
Mexico Senate approves reform introducing popular election of judges
Mexico Senate approves reform introducing popular election of judges

Mexico's Senate approved a constitutional reform on Wednesday to allow voters to elect judges, the chamber announced after protesters had earlier forced lawmakers to suspend debate on the proposal.

The reform was approved with 86 votes in favor and 41 against, making Mexico the world's only country to elect all its judges.

