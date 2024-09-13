US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods

World News
2024-09-13 | 08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods

The United States locked in tariff hikes on billions of dollars in Chinese goods Friday, with a 100 percent duty on electric vehicles and 25 percent on EV batteries taking effect in two weeks.

The decision by the US Trade Representative's office came after a public comment period on an earlier tariff announcement, with USTR Katherine Tai saying the finalized increases "will target the harmful policies and practices of the People's Republic of China that continue to impact American workers and businesses."

AFP

