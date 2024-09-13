West 'afraid' to even talk about helping shoot down Russian missiles, says Zelenskyy

World News
2024-09-13 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
West &#39;afraid&#39; to even talk about helping shoot down Russian missiles, says Zelenskyy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
West 'afraid' to even talk about helping shoot down Russian missiles, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West on Friday of being too "afraid" even to raise the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine, even though it is helping Israel to do so.

"If allies are jointly shooting down missiles and drones in the sites of the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and (Iranian) Shaheds in the skies of Ukraine?" Zelenskyy said at a conference in Kyiv, adding: "They are afraid even to say 'we are working on it.''

AFP

World News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine

West

Russia

Missiles

Drones

Zelenskyy says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Zelenskyy: Russia hit Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:43

Zelenskyy says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:39

Zelenskyy says will meet Biden 'this month' to present Ukraine 'victory plan'

LBCI
World News
08:33

US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods

LBCI
World News
07:56

Russian attack kills two, injures six in Sumy region, Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:02

Pope leaves Singapore, concluding 12-day Asia-Pacific tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More