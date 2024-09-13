West 'afraid' to even talk about helping shoot down Russian missiles, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West on Friday of being too "afraid" even to raise the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine, even though it is helping Israel to do so.



"If allies are jointly shooting down missiles and drones in the sites of the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and (Iranian) Shaheds in the skies of Ukraine?" Zelenskyy said at a conference in Kyiv, adding: "They are afraid even to say 'we are working on it.''



AFP