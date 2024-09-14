Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported

Drone fragments fell on a municipal building in Kyiv's Obolon district north of the city center early on Saturday, but no fire broke out at the site, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services were on their way to the site. The mayor earlier said air defense units had been in action in the capital.



A Reuters witness said explosions were subsequently heard in the city.



The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram that drones still posed a threat and urged people to remain in shelters.



The air raid alert was later lifted for the city but remained in effect for several regions of central Ukraine.



Reuters