Flood death toll in Myanmar jumps to 113 with 320,000 displaced

The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has jumped to 113, and more than 320,000 people have been displaced, the junta said on Sunday.



"Around the country, 113 people have been killed, 64 are missing, and 14 injured" as of the night of September 14, spokesman Zaw Min Tun said, adding "more than 320,000 from 78,000 households were evacuated to temporary relief camps".



AFP