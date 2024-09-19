Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine

World News
2024-09-19 | 06:32
High views
Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine
Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine

Germany plans almost 400 million euros ($445 million) in extra military aid for Ukraine this year despite a row over budgetary constraints, according to a finance ministry document seen by AFP Thursday.

The additional funds are needed to "fulfil the German government's support commitments to the Ukrainian armed forces", the letter to the parliamentary budget committee said.

World News

Germany

Ukraine

Military

Aid

