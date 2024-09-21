Germany says 'urgent need' for measures to calm tensions in Mideast

2024-09-21 | 10:36
Germany says &#39;urgent need&#39; for measures to calm tensions in Mideast
Germany says 'urgent need' for measures to calm tensions in Mideast

Germany on Saturday said there was an "urgent need" for measures to calm tensions in the Middle East as Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza threatened to spread to Lebanon.

"We have an urgent need for concrete measures in the Middle East to defuse the situation and avoid more civilian victims," the German foreign ministry wrote on X.
 
