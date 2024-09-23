Ukrainian officials: 13 civilians injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia

2024-09-23 | 00:21

Ukrainian officials: 13 civilians injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia

At least 13 civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured late Sunday due to Russian airstrikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Rescuers evacuated residents from several damaged apartment buildings, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry on the Telegram messaging app. The ministry said, based on preliminary information, that Russia used KAB guided aerial bombs to strike Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports, and there was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks. However, thousands of civilians—mostly Ukrainians—have been killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that Russia conducted 363 air and ground strikes in the past day on 12 settlements across the broader Zaporizhzhia region, of which Zaporizhzhia city is the administrative center.

Ukraine's emergency services posted a video on Facebook showing rescuers clearing debris and attempting to unblock an apartment entry. The footage also showed them treating wounded civilians outside a damaged residential building at night.

Reuters

