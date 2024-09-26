Israel says it secured $8.7 billion US aid package

World News
2024-09-26 | 10:55
High views
Israel says it secured $8.7 billion US aid package
Israel says it secured $8.7 billion US aid package

Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system and an advanced laser system.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Aid

Package

