Israel says it secured $8.7 billion US aid package
World News
2024-09-26 | 10:55
Israel says it secured $8.7 billion US aid package
Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts.
The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system and an advanced laser system.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel
United States
Aid
Package
