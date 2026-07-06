Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced Monday the dissolution of the body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, clearing the way for a technocratic committee to implement civilian rule.



"The head of the government's emergency committee Mohammed al-Farra has officially submitted his resignation. He has also decided to dissolve the committee to facilitate the administrative and governmental transition to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)," Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Hamas' government media office told AFP.



The NCAG was created by the Board of Peace that U.S. President Donald Trump established when he brokered the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in October 2025.



AFP