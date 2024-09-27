Japan to dispatch military planes for possible Lebanon evacuations

2024-09-27
Japan to dispatch military planes for possible Lebanon evacuations
Japan to dispatch military planes for possible Lebanon evacuations

Japan is urging its citizens to leave Lebanon and has decided to prepare military flights for their possible evacuation, the government said Friday.

Israeli bombing has killed hundreds of people this week in Lebanon, particularly in Hezbollah strongholds while the militant group has retaliated with rocket barrages.

“We’re currently checking the safety of Japanese citizens living in Lebanon, as well as urging them to leave the country while regular commercial flights remain in operation,” chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday morning.

Hours later, the defense ministry said air force planes had been ordered to go to Jordan and Greece to be on stand-by in case Japanese nationals need to be transported out of the region.


AFP

