The German government said Saturday that the killing of long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon could have negative repercussions for Israel's own security.



In an interview with German TV channel ARD, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the "highly dangerous" situation after Nasrallah's death "threatens destabilization for the whole of Lebanon," adding: "That is in no way in Israel's security interest."



AFP