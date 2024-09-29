White House spokesman John Kirby to ABC: US has to be ready for Iran's response to Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah

World News
2024-09-29 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House spokesman John Kirby to ABC: US has to be ready for Iran&#39;s response to Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
White House spokesman John Kirby to ABC: US has to be ready for Iran's response to Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on ABC News that Hezbollah's command structure has been "nearly decimated" and that thousands of the group's drones and missiles have been destroyed.

"There's no question that the Hezbollah of today is not the Hezbollah that was even just a week ago," Kirby said.

Kirby also warned that the U.S. has to "be ready" for Iran to respond to the Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah and other leaders, saying that Iran's rhetoric "certainly suggests they're going to try to do something."

"We have to be prepared for some sort of response. We have to make sure that we are ready, and we are. We believe we have the force capability we need in the region, but it's not clear right now; it's too soon to know how Iran's going to react to this," he added.

Kirby's comments come as the U.S. ramped up its regional military posture. 

"We did deploy some additional forces into the region. I would tell you that there are other options available as well in terms of adding and enhancing that force posture," Kirby said.

Kirby's remarks come after Israel confirmed on Saturday that it had killed Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut on Friday.

Lebanon News

World News

White House

John Kirby

ABC

US

Iran

Response

Israeli

Attack

Kill

Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI Next
Nepal floods kill at least 66 people, 69 missing
North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

33 killed, 195 wounded due to intense Israeli attacks on various Lebanese regions: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli officials confirm killing of Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:40

China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

LBCI
World News
01:00

Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia

LBCI
World News
23:08

Nepal floods kill at least 66 people, 69 missing

LBCI
World News
22:36

North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:39

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
15:07

Netanyahu claims: 'We settled the score' with Nasrallah's death

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More