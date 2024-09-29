French FM arrives in Beirut despite Israeli attacks

2024-09-29 | 14:37
French FM arrives in Beirut despite Israeli attacks
French FM arrives in Beirut despite Israeli attacks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Lebanon Sunday night, his ministry said, making him the first high-level foreign diplomat to visit since Israeli airstrikes intensified one week ago.

The arrival of Barrot, who earlier called for an immediate halt to the strikes, came as the foreign ministry announced that a second French national had been killed in Lebanon, though details were unclear.

AFP
 

