Russian strike on Ukraine's Kherson kills seven
World News
2024-10-01 | 03:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian strike on Ukraine's Kherson kills seven
A Russian strike on the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed seven people on Tuesday, the regional prosecutor's office said.
"The shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop. So far, it is known that seven civilians -- three women and four men -- were killed," it said.
AFP
World News
Russian
Strike
Ukraine
Kherson
Death
