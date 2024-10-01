Russian strike on Ukraine's Kherson kills seven

2024-10-01 | 03:36
Russian strike on Ukraine's Kherson kills seven

A Russian strike on the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed seven people on Tuesday, the regional prosecutor's office said.

"The shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop. So far, it is known that seven civilians -- three women and four men -- were killed," it said.

