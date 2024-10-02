We condemn Iran's attack on Israel in the strongest terms.
I spoke with @Israel_katz and expressed my support for Israel's right to protect the security of its people.
We must find a route to de-escalate this conflict and secure ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza.
— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 2, 2024
