UK's Foreign Secretary condemns Iran's attack on Israel

World News
2024-10-02 | 06:46
High views
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns Iran's attack on Israel
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns Iran's attack on Israel

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said that the UK strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel.

"I spoke with Israel Katz and expressed my support for Israel's right to protect the security of its people," he stated.

Lammy also emphasized, "We must find a route to de-escalate this conflict and secure ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza."
 

