Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said that the UK strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel.



"I spoke with Israel Katz and expressed my support for Israel's right to protect the security of its people," he stated.



Lammy also emphasized, "We must find a route to de-escalate this conflict and secure ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza."

We condemn Iran's attack on Israel in the strongest terms.



I spoke with @Israel_katz and expressed my support for Israel's right to protect the security of its people.



We must find a route to de-escalate this conflict and secure ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 2, 2024