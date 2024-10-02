Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel

World News
2024-10-02 | 07:51
High views
Germany summons Iran&#39;s ambassador over missile attack on Israel
Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel

Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador to condemn Tehran's missile attack on Israel the previous evening, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

"We summoned the Iranian ambassador," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told reporters, adding that the ambassador himself was not in Berlin and that the charge d'affaires had attended instead.

AFP

Danish police: Explosions near Israeli embassy likely caused by hand grenades
South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
