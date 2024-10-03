Biden says 'nothing going to happen' Thursday on Israeli strikes against Iran

2024-10-03 | 10:21
Biden says &#39;nothing going to happen&#39; Thursday on Israeli strikes against Iran
Biden says 'nothing going to happen' Thursday on Israeli strikes against Iran

U.S. President Joe Biden said he did not believe any Israeli strikes against Iran would come on Thursday, as the region tensely awaits a response to Tehran's massive missile attack on Israel.

"First of all, we don't 'allow' Israel, we advise Israel. And there is nothing going to happen today," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he would allow Israel to retaliate against Iran.


