WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test

2024-10-04 | 03:41
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test

The UN health agency said on Friday that it had approved the use of the first diagnostic test for mpox, a key tool in countries battling outbreaks.

"The approval for emergency use" of the test "will be pivotal in expanding diagnostic capacity in countries facing mpox outbreaks, where the need for quick and accurate testing has risen sharply", the World Health Organization said in a statement.

AFP

