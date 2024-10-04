News
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test
World News
2024-10-04 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test
The UN health agency said on Friday that it had approved the use of the first diagnostic test for mpox, a key tool in countries battling outbreaks.
"The approval for emergency use" of the test "will be pivotal in expanding diagnostic capacity in countries facing mpox outbreaks, where the need for quick and accurate testing has risen sharply", the World Health Organization said in a statement.
AFP
World News
WHO
Test
Mpox
Health
