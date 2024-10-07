US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war

World News
2024-10-07 | 11:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on an international Hamas fundraising network, accusing it of playing a critical role in external fundraising for the Palestinian group, in action marking the first anniversary of the Gaza war.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on three people and what it called a "sham charity" that it accused of being prominent international financial supporters of Hamas, as well as on the Al-Intaj Bank in Gaza that it said was controlled by the group.

Also targeted was a longstanding Hamas supporter, a Yemeni national living in Turkey, and nine of his businesses, Treasury said.

“As we mark one year since Hamas’ brutal attack, the Treasury will continue relentlessly degrading the ability of Hamas and other destabilizing Iranian proxies to finance their operations and carry out additional violent acts,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

The Treasury on Monday said that: "Hamas has exploited the suffering in Gaza to solicit funds through sham and front charities that falsely claim to help civilians in Gaza," adding that as of early this year, the group may have received as much as $10 million a month through such donations. The Treasury said Hamas considers Europe to be a key source of fundraising.

Monday's action targeted an Italy-based Hamas member the Treasury said established the sham Charity Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which it accused of helping bankroll Hamas' military wing.

Also targeted was a senior Hamas representative in Germany and a Hamas representative in charge of the group's activity in Austria.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Sanctions

Hamas

Gaza

Treasury Department

LBCI Next
Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says
Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:41

Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03

Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24

Hamas demands 'immediate action' from UN to end Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Canada imposes new sanctions on Hamas, Israeli settlers, and Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:22

US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department

LBCI
World News
10:48

Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Pentagon: US and Israeli Defense Ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2024-10-06

Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli army deploys 91st Division to southern Lebanon for ground operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:43

Israeli military conducts airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting multiple locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Israeli army: We are currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More