US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
World News
2024-10-07 | 11:19
US imposes sanctions on Hamas on anniversary of Gaza war
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on an international Hamas fundraising network, accusing it of playing a critical role in external fundraising for the Palestinian group, in action marking the first anniversary of the Gaza war.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on three people and what it called a "sham charity" that it accused of being prominent international financial supporters of Hamas, as well as on the Al-Intaj Bank in Gaza that it said was controlled by the group.
Also targeted was a longstanding Hamas supporter, a Yemeni national living in Turkey, and nine of his businesses, Treasury said.
“As we mark one year since Hamas’ brutal attack, the Treasury will continue relentlessly degrading the ability of Hamas and other destabilizing Iranian proxies to finance their operations and carry out additional violent acts,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.
The Treasury on Monday said that: "Hamas has exploited the suffering in Gaza to solicit funds through sham and front charities that falsely claim to help civilians in Gaza," adding that as of early this year, the group may have received as much as $10 million a month through such donations. The Treasury said Hamas considers Europe to be a key source of fundraising.
Monday's action targeted an Italy-based Hamas member the Treasury said established the sham Charity Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which it accused of helping bankroll Hamas' military wing.
Also targeted was a senior Hamas representative in Germany and a Hamas representative in charge of the group's activity in Austria.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Sanctions
Hamas
Gaza
Treasury Department
