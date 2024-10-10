Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Kamala Harris in late October

2024-10-09 | 22:26
LBCI
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Kamala Harris in late October
2min
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Kamala Harris in late October

Republican former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will not debate Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, hours after Fox News invited the two presidential contenders to participate in a possible second debate on either Oct. 24 or Oct. 27.

Trump and Harris debated each other for the first time on Sept. 10. Trump has said there would not be another debate before the Nov. 5 election. He rejected a past invitation from CNN for an Oct. 23 debate, accepted by Harris.

Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race for the Nov. 5 U.S. elections.

In its statement, Fox said a second debate "would present an opportunity for each candidate to make their closing arguments."

Last week, Harris' running mate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz debated Trump's running mate and U.S. Senator JD Vance.

"THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "SO THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE."

Trump said it was very late in the process now to have a debate.

Trump faced then-Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. President Joe Biden in a debate in late June.

Biden stepped aside as presidential candidate less than a month after the disastrous performance. Trump had built a lead against Biden following the debate but Harris took over as candidate after Biden bowed out and her entry has tightened the race, with some polls showing she has a narrow lead.

Reuters

