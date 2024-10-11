US emphasizes safety for UNIFIL forces during discussion with Israel's Defense Minister

2024-10-11 | 11:41
US emphasizes safety for UNIFIL forces during discussion with Israel's Defense Minister

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, on Thursday evening to discuss Israel's operations in Lebanon.

During the call, Austin reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad support for Israel's right to defend itself."

He reiterated his country's commitment "to a diplomatic arrangement that safely returns both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the border."

He also called for the safety of UNIFIL forces and "coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible." 

"I made clear that the United States is well postured to defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies against attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies," he noted.

"Minister Gallant and I reiterated our commitment to preventing any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region. We also discussed urgent steps to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," the Defense Secretary added.
 

