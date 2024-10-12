News
Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says
World News
2024-10-12 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says
Russia, Syria, and Iran should take more effective measures to protect Syria’s territorial integrity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said when asked about Israel’s recent strike on Damascus.
“We will defend an urgent and permanent peace in Syria...Israel is the most concrete threat to regional and global peace,” Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish media.
“It is essential that Russia, Iran, and Syria take more effective measures against this situation, which poses the greatest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity,” according to a readout of the interview from the presidency.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Syria
Iran
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Israel
