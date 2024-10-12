Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says

World News
2024-10-12 | 07:06
High views
Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says
0min
Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says

Russia, Syria, and Iran should take more effective measures to protect Syria’s territorial integrity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said when asked about Israel’s recent strike on Damascus.

“We will defend an urgent and permanent peace in Syria...Israel is the most concrete threat to regional and global peace,” Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish media.

“It is essential that Russia, Iran, and Syria take more effective measures against this situation, which poses the greatest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity,” according to a readout of the interview from the presidency.

Reuters
 

