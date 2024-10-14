News
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
World News
2024-10-14 | 10:13
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that "humanitarian disasters" in Gaza should end, state media said.
"Humanitarian disasters in Gaza should not continue and...countering violence with violence cannot truly address the legitimate concerns of all parties," Wang told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz during a phone call, the official Xinhua news agency said.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
China
Wang Yi
Israel
Gaza
Israel Katz
