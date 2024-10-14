News
EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns
World News
2024-10-14 | 16:47
EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns
The European Commission will propose new legislation for increasing deportations of irregular migrants, commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday in a letter to the bloc.
"The Commission will present a new legislative proposal" including "clear cooperation obligations for returnees" and the desire to "effectively streamline the process of returns," she wrote in response to demands from several EU member states.
AFP
World News
European Commission
Migrants
Ursula von der Leyen
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More