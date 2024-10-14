EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns

2024-10-14 | 16:47
EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns
EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns

The European Commission will propose new legislation for increasing deportations of irregular migrants, commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday in a letter to the bloc.

"The Commission will present a new legislative proposal" including "clear cooperation obligations for returnees" and the desire to "effectively streamline the process of returns," she wrote in response to demands from several EU member states.

AFP
 

World News

European Commission

Migrants

Ursula von der Leyen

