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EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza
Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 06:41
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EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza
The European Commission said on Monday it had launched an initiative with 15 partners to deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) in aid to Gaza.
It said the "Team Gaza Initiative", launched at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, would support ongoing and planned early recovery projects for the people of Gaza.
Twelve European countries and Japan joined the initiative, together with the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, the Commission said.
Reuters
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