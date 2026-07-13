EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched an initiative with 15 partners to deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) in aid ⁠to Gaza.



It said the "Team Gaza Initiative", launched at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, would support ongoing and planned early ⁠recovery projects for the people of Gaza.



Twelve European countries and Japan ⁠joined the initiative, together with the World Bank ⁠and the European Investment Bank, the ⁠Commission said.





Reuters