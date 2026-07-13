EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza

Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 06:41
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EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza
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EU launches $1 billion aid initiative for Gaza

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched an initiative with 15 partners to deliver €883.6 million ($1 billion) in aid ⁠to Gaza.

It said the "Team Gaza Initiative", launched at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, would support ongoing and planned early ⁠recovery projects for the people of Gaza.

Twelve European countries and Japan ⁠joined the initiative, together with the World Bank ⁠and the European Investment Bank, the ⁠Commission said. 


Reuters
 

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