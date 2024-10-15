North Korea blows up parts of roads connecting it to South

World News
2024-10-15 | 00:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea blows up parts of roads connecting it to South
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea blows up parts of roads connecting it to South

North Korea has blown up sections of the roads that connect it to the South, Yonhap reported Tuesday, citing Seoul's military, days after Pyongyang vowed to seal its border and ramp up security.

"North Korean has detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, Yonhap reported, adding that the South had boosted its military readiness in response.

AFP

World News

North Korea

Blow up

South Korea

Security

Border

LBCI Next
Seoul military says conducts 'counter-fire' after North Korea blows up roads
White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-09

North Korea says to completely cut road and rail links to South Korea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Netanyahu claims Israel is changing security balance on northern border

LBCI
World News
2024-09-13

Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:30

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

LBCI
World News
00:36

Seoul military says conducts 'counter-fire' after North Korea blows up roads

LBCI
Middle East News
22:18

White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years

LBCI
World News
17:25

UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:25

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More