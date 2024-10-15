North Korea blows up parts of roads connecting it to South

North Korea has blown up sections of the roads that connect it to the South, Yonhap reported Tuesday, citing Seoul's military, days after Pyongyang vowed to seal its border and ramp up security.



"North Korean has detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, Yonhap reported, adding that the South had boosted its military readiness in response.



AFP