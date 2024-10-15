Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

2024-10-15 | 04:30
Italian PM hails &#39;courageous&#39; Albania migrant deal
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed a controversial deal to send migrants for processing in Albania as "courageous," saying it could be an example to others.

"It is a new, courageous, unprecedented path, but one that perfectly reflects the European spirit and that has everything it takes to be followed also with other non-EU nations," Meloni told the Senate the day after the first transfer began.

AFP

