Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have warned Israel on the possibility of the United States withholding some assistance unless improvements occur in aid delivery to Palestinians in Gaza, the State Department said Tuesday.



In a letter sent Sunday, Blinken and Austin, made "clear to the government of Israel that there are changes that they need to make again to see that the level of assistance making it into Gaza comes back up from the very, very low levels that it is at today," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.



AFP