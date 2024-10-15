News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
World News
2024-10-15 | 17:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Tuesday that war damage from Israeli strikes on Gaza is now probably in the $14-20 billion range, and destruction from Israel's bombing of southern Lebanon will add to that regional total.
Banga told a Reuters NEXT event in Washington that the war has had a relatively small impact on the global economy, but a significant widening of the conflict would draw in other countries that are larger contributors to global growth, including commodity exporters.
"First of all, I think this unbelievable loss of life - women, children, others, civilians, is just unconscionable on all sides," Banga said. "The economic impact of this war, on the other hand, depends a great deal on how much this spreads."
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Bank
Ajay Banga
Israel
Strikes
Gaza
Lebanon
Next
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italian PM demands security guarantees for her country's forces in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:17
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling
Lebanon News
02:17
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling
0
Lebanon News
13:24
Death toll rises to 2,350 as Israeli airstrikes exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:24
Death toll rises to 2,350 as Israeli airstrikes exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 2,309 and wound 10,782 people since start of war: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
11:22
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 2,309 and wound 10,782 people since start of war: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
22:41
Xi says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US
World News
22:41
Xi says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US
0
World News
22:26
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
World News
22:26
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
0
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
0
World News
14:41
US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions
World News
14:41
US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
15:02
Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters
Middle East News
15:02
Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
2
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
3
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
4
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More