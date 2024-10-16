Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan' risks direct NATO clash with Russia: Moscow

2024-10-16 | 09:29
Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan' risks direct NATO clash with Russia: Moscow
Zelenskyy's 'Victory Plan' risks direct NATO clash with Russia: Moscow

Moscow criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's newly unveiled "Victory Plan" on Wednesday, saying it risked sparking a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.

"He is pushing NATO members towards a direct conflict with our country and is again insisting on getting permission to use long-range weapons on Russian territory," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

