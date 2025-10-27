Putin says ties with North Korea developing 'as planned'

27-10-2025 | 09:34
Putin says ties with North Korea developing &#39;as planned&#39;
Putin says ties with North Korea developing 'as planned'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that his country's ties with North Korea were developing "as planned" as he hosted North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the Kremlin.

A video posted on the Kremlin's Telegram account showed Putin greet and shake hands with Choe, before remarking: "Everything is going as planned."

