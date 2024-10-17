News
Zelenskyy wants 'strong Ukraine' to be 'ready for diplomacy'
World News
2024-10-17 | 05:15
Zelenskyy wants 'strong Ukraine' to be 'ready for diplomacy'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he was seeking to reinforce Ukraine to be "ready for diplomacy" as he arrived at an EU summit to defend his "victory plan" against Russia.
"We plan to strengthen Ukraine, to be strong and be ready for diplomacy," Zelenskyy told reporters as he arrived at the talks with EU leaders in Brussels, before a second meeting with NATO defense ministers across town.
AFP
World News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Diplomacy
EU Summit
Defense
Victory Plan
Russia
