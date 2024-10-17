Hamas leader Sinwar's killing dealt 'fatal blow' to Hamas, France says

World News
2024-10-17 | 15:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas leader Sinwar&#39;s killing dealt &#39;fatal blow&#39; to Hamas, France says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas leader Sinwar's killing dealt 'fatal blow' to Hamas, France says

The killing of Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces dealt a fatal blow to Hamas, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday, adding that a page must now be turned to work towards peace in Gaza and the wider region.

"It's a fatal blow that has been struck on Hamas, a group, which was guilty of an anti-Semitic massacre and many attacks, terrorist attacks," Barrot told LCI television, adding diplomacy alone would enable Israel to have security in the long-term.

"It's a page that is turning, it's a page that has to be turned for the war in Gaza .. and a page that must turn for the region in its path to peace."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Yahya Sinwar

France

Jean-Noel Barrot

Gaza

LBCI Next
China urges 'political settlement' to resolve Korean peninsula tensions
India slams 'cavalier' Trudeau in Sikh separatist murder row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:08

US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Yahya Sinwar's death, says State Department

LBCI
World News
16:47

EU chief says Yahya Sinwar's death 'significantly' weakens Hamas

LBCI
World News
16:05

Biden, Harris say Yahya Sinwar's death 'can help end Gaza war'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05

Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:27

U.S. commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
17:08

US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Yahya Sinwar's death, says State Department

LBCI
World News
16:57

Biden says sending Blinken to Israel after Hamas chief's death

LBCI
World News
16:47

EU chief says Yahya Sinwar's death 'significantly' weakens Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:03

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33

Army chief claims: Israel's 'settling the score' with Sinwar over October 7 attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops with precision missiles, reports direct hits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More