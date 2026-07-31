Trump says deal reached to disarm Hamas, Israeli support for plan remains uncertain

Middle East News
31-07-2026 | 02:46
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Trump says deal reached to disarm Hamas, Israeli support for plan remains uncertain
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Trump says deal reached to disarm Hamas, Israeli support for plan remains uncertain

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks in Cairo between mediators and Hamas leaders on Thursday have led to a phased disarmament agreement in Gaza, but a Hamas official described the deal as a draft and U.S. officials said Israel was skeptical the militant Palestinian group would surrender its weapons.

"Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza," Trump said in a social media post, adding that the disarmament would come in phases. "This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY."

The agreement was a critical step towards Gaza being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the so-called Board of Peace, Trump said. "At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he added.


Reuters
 

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