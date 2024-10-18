News
News
Macron lambasts ministers, media over alleged Israel cabinet comment leaks
2024-10-17 | 23:23
France's president on Thursday accused some of his ministers of lacking in professionalism and spreading false information, while taking a swipe at the media over how they reported comments he allegedly made on Israel during a cabinet meeting.
In the latest sign of his political frustration, a visibly angry Emmanuel Macron berated journalists over comments they had reported that suggested he had brought into question the creation of Israel at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and denied he had made the remarks.
"I must tell you how astonished I was to read so many comments, reactions, including from foreign or French political leaders, to remarks that I allegedly made without asking the question of what they were saying and what exactly I said," he said at a press conference after a European Council meeting in Brussels.
"There is therefore no ambiguity. All those who would like to make it exist through this type of manipulation are not only mistaken, but are hurting some people and weakening France," he said. "France has always stood by Israel. The existence and security of Israel are intangible for France and the French."
The reported comments earlier this week led to a vitriolic response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who linked them to the Vichy government that had collaborated with Nazi Germany, the latest round in diplomatic sparring between the two men over Israel's military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.
"All this is proof, in essence, of a breakdown in public debate and a lack of professionalism on the part of ministers who repeated distorted statements, of journalists who took them up, of commentators who did not dwell on the reality and veracity of such statements," Macron said.
"If words that are reported, truncated and distorted are put in quotation marks, there is no point in holding press conferences or answering your questions."
Macron has faced a tough few months since deciding to dissolve parliament earlier this year after a crushing defeat in European elections. The ensuing legislative elections left parliament divided into three political blocs and his party badly defeated.
Without a government for several months, the French leader in the end opted to pick up centre-right politician Michel Barnier as prime minister despite his party finishing sixth in the vote.
The new government has left Macron scrambling to save the last 2-1/2 years of his mandate having seen his power dwindle and influence over ministers from opposing parties and his own camp curtailed.
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
France
Israel
Cabinet
Media
