Putin says Palestinian President invited to participate in BRICS summit
World News
2024-10-18 | 10:33
Putin says Palestinian President invited to participate in BRICS summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Russia has invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in Kazan next week.
Putin also reaffirmed Russia's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that the issue will be discussed during the summit.
The BRICS group has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, alongside its founding members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Reuters
