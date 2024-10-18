UK's Starmer says killing of Hamas chief Sinwar 'provides opportunity' for ceasefire

World News
2024-10-18 | 11:57
High views
LBCI
LBCI

UK's Starmer says killing of Hamas chief Sinwar 'provides opportunity' for ceasefire

The killing by Israel of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could help bring an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during a visit to Berlin on Friday.

"I do think the death of Sinwar provides an opportunity for a step towards that ceasefire that we've long called for," he said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, and France's President Emmanuel Macron.

AFP

