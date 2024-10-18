The killing by Israel of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could help bring an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during a visit to Berlin on Friday.



"I do think the death of Sinwar provides an opportunity for a step towards that ceasefire that we've long called for," he said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, and France's President Emmanuel Macron.



AFP