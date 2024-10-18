Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says

2024-10-18 | 14:08
Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says
Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says

On Friday, the energy ministry said that Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout after the island's main power plant failed, causing the electricity grid to collapse.

"The system was left without power nationwide," after the unexpected shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras power plant, Lazaro Guerra, director general of electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, told state television.

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Israel Hayom: Sinwar's body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

MEA adjusts some flight schedules for Oct. 21-26

