Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says
World News
2024-10-18 | 14:08
Nationwide blackout in Cuba after power plant failure, energy ministry says
On Friday, the energy ministry said that Cuba experienced a nationwide blackout after the island's main power plant failed, causing the electricity grid to collapse.
"The system was left without power nationwide," after the unexpected shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras power plant, Lazaro Guerra, director general of electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, told state television.
AFP
