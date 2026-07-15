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After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
15-07-2026 | 13:00
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After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel is expected to begin withdrawing from one of two agreed pilot zones in South Lebanon within a week, following understandings reached during the latest round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome.
The talks concluded with what participants described as positive outcomes, although they were also marked by sharp disagreements over security arrangements.
According to Israeli sources, the main point of contention was Israel's insistence on verifying that the area designated for the deployment of the Lebanese army is free of Hezbollah fighters and weapons before completing its withdrawal.
Israeli sources said the breakthrough was made possible in part by pressure exerted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, helping the two sides reach an understanding on the implementation of the pilot zones.
According to the sources, the agreement includes a mechanism to verify the Lebanese army's deployment in the designated areas. The verification process will be overseen by a committee that includes a third-party participant whose identity has not yet been disclosed and who is separate from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The developments come amid domestic debate in Israel, where forums representing leaders of northern communities have voiced opposition to any Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. They argue that such a move would endanger residents as long as Hezbollah retains its weapons.
The progress on the Lebanese front also comes as Netanyahu prepares to travel to Washington on Saturday, where he is expected to hold talks with President Trump.
According to Israeli reports, the discussions are likely to address rising concerns over the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran and the potential repercussions such an escalation could have on Lebanon.
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