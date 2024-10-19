News
UK's Starmer tells Netanyahu 'alarmed' by drone attack near residence
World News
2024-10-19 | 16:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK's Starmer tells Netanyahu 'alarmed' by drone attack near residence
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that he was "alarmed to hear about the drone launched towards" his residence earlier on Saturday, the UK leader's office said.
"The leaders also discussed Lebanon and the importance of making progress on a political solution," added the summary of the pair's phone call, which covered several other topics related to the situation in the Middle East.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
United Kingdom
Keir Starmer
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
